Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Up 0.6%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.81. 1,000,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,895,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

