Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $188.30

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.30, but opened at $184.11. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $184.17, with a volume of 674,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,209.88.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

