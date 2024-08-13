Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

