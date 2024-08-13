Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of FLNT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
