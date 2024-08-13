Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

