FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 301,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

SKOR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $48.51.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

