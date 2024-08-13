Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

