First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Park National Corp OH’s 8th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,184,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,387 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE remained flat at $17.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 596,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.