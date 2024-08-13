First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 95,857 shares.The stock last traded at $74.03 and had previously closed at $73.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 138.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.