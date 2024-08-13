First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 95,857 shares.The stock last traded at $74.03 and had previously closed at $73.30.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.