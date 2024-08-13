First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

FFNW stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

