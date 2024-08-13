Financial Partners Group LLC Trims Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.58. 881,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

