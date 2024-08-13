Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 9,929 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $55.81. 8,389,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,525,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

