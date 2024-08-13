Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,649. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

