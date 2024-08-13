Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $863.57. 1,747,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a market cap of $382.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

