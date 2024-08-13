Financial Partners Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

VMC traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.90. The company had a trading volume of 865,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,278. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

