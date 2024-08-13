Financial Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in Biogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $46,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.04. The company had a trading volume of 821,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $274.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

