Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 3,724,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

