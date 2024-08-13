Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.68. 5,017,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.