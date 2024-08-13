Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,538,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,933. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

