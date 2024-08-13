Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 757,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,512,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,512. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

