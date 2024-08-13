Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000.

JPEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.81. 13,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,531. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

