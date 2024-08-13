Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 546 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. 14,249,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,845,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

