Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 99,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

