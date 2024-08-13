Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ VTWG traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $211.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. The firm has a market cap of $897.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
