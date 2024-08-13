Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VTWG traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $211.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. The firm has a market cap of $897.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.