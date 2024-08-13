Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 929.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 440,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

