Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,449 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.84. 174,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

