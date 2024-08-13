Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $670,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $746.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.