Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.86. 6,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

