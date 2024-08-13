Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYG opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

