Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $4.50 Million in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 1.26% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 577,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 436,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,098,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLBL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,779 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

