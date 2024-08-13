Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

