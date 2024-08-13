Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. 690,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.