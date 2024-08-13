Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

