Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 338,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,038. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

