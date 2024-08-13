Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $22.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.66. 1,093,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,733. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

