Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 156,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

