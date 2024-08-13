Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 253 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,972,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,951. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

