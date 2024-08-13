Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.52. 743,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,708. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average is $242.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

