Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.35. 367,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,891. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

