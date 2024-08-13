Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,429. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

