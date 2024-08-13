Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FIHL opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

