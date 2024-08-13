Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $912.21 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $912.21 million and approximately $125.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

