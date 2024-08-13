Farrow Financial Inc. Buys 17 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $21.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $906.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,627. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company has a market capitalization of $861.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $945.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

