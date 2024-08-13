Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading Down 10.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 180,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 379,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.68 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £58.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.43.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

