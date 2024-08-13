Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 9th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £305,406.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

