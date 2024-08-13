Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 9th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £305,406.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.13.
About Fair Oaks Income
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.