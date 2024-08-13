Eyenovia’s (EYEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,465. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

