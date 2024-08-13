Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.00. 13,227,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,372,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

