Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,302,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $465.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.