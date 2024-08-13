Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.71. 114,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 627,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Exscientia Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Recommended Stories

