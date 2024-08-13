Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the second quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 22.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

