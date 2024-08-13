Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $126.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

